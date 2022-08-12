Wanda Nell Andrews Logue passed away on August 6, 2022 at St Dominic’s hospital in Jackson MS. Preceding her in death was her father Cyril Neal Andrews, her mother Gladys Violet Andrews and a daughter Lori Rae Logue Roberts. She leaves her husband Louis H. Logue, her son Layne Andrews Logue(Claire), a daughter Dawn Michele Logue Lundien and six grandchildren, Brandon Roberts (Courtney), Brigitte Nichols (Tanner), Forrest Taylor Logue, Brian Roberts, Hannah Lundien, and Joshua Lundien. Funeral services will begin with visitation Wednesday, August 10 at 10 a.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. with Funeral Mass at St Paul’s Catholic Church in Vicksburg MS at 11 a.m. and burial immediately following at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg. Pallbearers will be Forrest Logue, Brian Roberts, Brandon Roberts, Pete Montalbano, Adam Logue, and Trey Logue. Wanda grew up in Caledonia, MS and was very active in her school’s activities. She was a guard on the female basketball team, the tallest member on the team. She was a football team cheerleader and represented the school and team as Homecoming Queen. Wanda attended MSCW in Columbus, MS majoring in Marketing until she met the love of her life and married him and stayed with him for 61 years. Wanda was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar Society and served as a Eucharistic minister for many years. Wanda loved to talk about and follow and spoil her grandchildren. She also loved to travel and shop. Her motto was “a woman never has too many shoes”.