Juanita Lanier died Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 90. A native of Elkmont, AL, she was the daughter of the late John Franklin and Purnie Mae Hambrick. She graduated high school in Cleveland, MS and had been a resident of Vicksburg since 1949. After her children entered high school, she worked for J.C. Penney for a number of years. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. he enjoyed cooking and gardening. She loved her church and her family. She was an amazing woman that never met a stranger and always had a smile for everyone. She always told you like it was even if you didn’t want to hear it. She was a great storyteller and could always make you laugh.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Lanier and twelve Hambrick sisters.

She is survived by two daughters, Connie French (Gary) and Kelly Flanagan (Preston), both of Vicksburg; three grandchildren: Tristan French (Holly), Megan Powell (Logan), and Jared Lanier (Brittani); as well as three great-grandchildren: Ryan Lynann French, Sawyer French, and Stella Rae Powell.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 18 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue, with Dr. Bill Wright officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 at the Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Preston Flanagan, Jared Lanier, Logan Powell, Tommy Bennett, David Hollowell, Tristan French, and Richard Carroll. Honorary pallbearers will be William Cook, Jack Little, Mickey House, Jeff Campbell, and the deacons of Trinity Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the American Cancer Society.