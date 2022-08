Mrs. Estella Smith Willis passed away on Aug. 11. A funeral service will be held on Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. at Gailee MB Church in Raymond, Miss. and she will lie in repose at 1 p.m. A public viewing will be on Friday, Aug. 19 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Willis and Sons Funeral Home. A burial will be at Gailee MB Church Cemetery in Raymond, Miss.