Mr. Verdisel Stamps passed away on Aug. 14. A funeral service will be on Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. at Morning Star MB Church in Edward, Miss. and will lie in repose at 9 a.m. A public viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m at Willis and Sons Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 19. Burial will at Morning Star Cemetery in Edwards, Miss.