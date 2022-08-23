A complete list of Vicksburg’s college football players

The 2022 college football season begins this weekend, and the first full slate of games is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 3. Here is a list of alumni from Vicksburg-area high schools who will play college football at four-year schools this season. If you see someone we’ve missed, please email us at sports@vicksburgpost.com

Mississippi State

• Alexander Shaw, DB, Sr. (Warren Central)

• Reed Buys, OL, Jr. (Warren Central)

• Michael Robinson, LB, Fr. (St. Aloysius)

• Nick Lauderdale, WR, Sr. (Central Hinds Academy)

• Trent Singleton, S, Fr. (Raymond)

Southern Miss

• Demarcus Jones, WR, Sr. (Warren Central)

Alcorn State

• Malik Shelley, WR, Sr. (Vicksburg High)

• D’Marious Hicks, DB, Jr. (Port Gibson)

• Steffon Savage, DL, Sr. (Port Gibson)

Mississippi Valley State

• Jacory Rankin, WR, Sr. (Port Gibson)

• Tommy Curtis III, LB, So. (Vicksburg High)

Millsaps College

• Zion Nixon, RB, Fr. (Warren Central)

Tulane

• Nick Anderson, LB, Sr. (Vicksburg High)

Southern University

• Joshua Griffin, K, So. (Warren Cenral)

Grambling State

• Myron Stewart, DB, Sr. (Port Gibson)

Louisiana-Monroe

• Kevin Jones, DB, Jr. (Madison Parish)

Louisiana Tech

• Sam McMullin, OL, Jr. (St. Aloysius)

Northwestern State

• Stevie Ballard, OL, So. (Central Hinds Academy)

South Alabama

• Marvin Martin, DB, So. (Vicksburg High)

Alabama State

• Jeffrey Scott, DB, Sr. (Vicksburg High)

Alabama A&M

• Aadreekis Conner, S, Jr. (Port Gibson)

West Alabama

• Lamar Gray, LB, Jr. (Warren Central)

• Kordell Watts, OL, Sr. (Vicksburg High)

Reinhardt University

• Vertez Shorter, DL, So. (Warren Central)

Albany State

• Joe Shorter, WR, Sr. (Warren Central)

Georgia State

• Jeremiah Johnson, DB, Jr. (South Delta)

Bluefield University

• Tyrese Wolfe, WR, Jr. (Vicksburg High)

• Jehari Riley, DL, Jr. (Vicksburg High)

Florida State

• Fabian Lovett, DL, Jr. (Olive Branch/Vicksburg native)