A complete list of Vicksburg’s college football players
Published 8:00 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022
The 2022 college football season begins this weekend, and the first full slate of games is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 3. Here is a list of alumni from Vicksburg-area high schools who will play college football at four-year schools this season. If you see someone we’ve missed, please email us at sports@vicksburgpost.com
Mississippi State
• Alexander Shaw, DB, Sr. (Warren Central)
• Reed Buys, OL, Jr. (Warren Central)
• Michael Robinson, LB, Fr. (St. Aloysius)
• Nick Lauderdale, WR, Sr. (Central Hinds Academy)
• Trent Singleton, S, Fr. (Raymond)
Southern Miss
• Demarcus Jones, WR, Sr. (Warren Central)
Alcorn State
• Malik Shelley, WR, Sr. (Vicksburg High)
• D’Marious Hicks, DB, Jr. (Port Gibson)
• Steffon Savage, DL, Sr. (Port Gibson)
Mississippi Valley State
• Jacory Rankin, WR, Sr. (Port Gibson)
• Tommy Curtis III, LB, So. (Vicksburg High)
Millsaps College
• Zion Nixon, RB, Fr. (Warren Central)
Tulane
• Nick Anderson, LB, Sr. (Vicksburg High)
Southern University
• Joshua Griffin, K, So. (Warren Cenral)
Grambling State
• Myron Stewart, DB, Sr. (Port Gibson)
Louisiana-Monroe
• Kevin Jones, DB, Jr. (Madison Parish)
Louisiana Tech
• Sam McMullin, OL, Jr. (St. Aloysius)
Northwestern State
• Stevie Ballard, OL, So. (Central Hinds Academy)
South Alabama
• Marvin Martin, DB, So. (Vicksburg High)
Alabama State
• Jeffrey Scott, DB, Sr. (Vicksburg High)
Alabama A&M
• Aadreekis Conner, S, Jr. (Port Gibson)
West Alabama
• Lamar Gray, LB, Jr. (Warren Central)
• Kordell Watts, OL, Sr. (Vicksburg High)
Reinhardt University
• Vertez Shorter, DL, So. (Warren Central)
Albany State
• Joe Shorter, WR, Sr. (Warren Central)
Georgia State
• Jeremiah Johnson, DB, Jr. (South Delta)
Bluefield University
• Tyrese Wolfe, WR, Jr. (Vicksburg High)
• Jehari Riley, DL, Jr. (Vicksburg High)
Florida State
• Fabian Lovett, DL, Jr. (Olive Branch/Vicksburg native)