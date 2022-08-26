Red Carpet Bowl tickets still available, but parking in short supply

Plenty of tickets will be available for tonight’s 60th Annual Red Carpet Bowl, but fans are being encouraged to have patience and build in some extra time as they arrive for the football doubleheader at Warren Central High School.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, whose department is handling traffic for the event, said this week’s heavy rains have greatly reduced the number of available parking spots. Grassy areas that normally would accommodate a couple hundred vehicles are saturated and have been blocked off. That means fans will have to park at nearby Beechwood Elementary School, Hinds Community College, or along Highway 27, and then walk to Viking Stadium.

The first game of the doubleheader, between Vicksburg High and Germantown, will kick off at 6 p.m. A number of pregame festivities, including a flyover and the National Anthem sung by Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins, will begin around 5:30 p.m.

The second game will feature Warren Central vs. Forest Hill and is scheduled to start after the conclusion of the first game, at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Tickets are good for both games, and cost $10 if purchased online through GoFan.co. Tickets can also be purchased in cash at the gate, but that option will cost $15.

60th ANNUAL RED CARPET BOWL

Friday, Aug. 26, at Warren Central

6 p.m. – Vicksburg vs. Germantown (Radio: 107.7 FM)

8:15 p.m. – Warren Central vs. Forest Hill (Radio: 105.5 FM)

Tickets: $10 if purchased online through GoFan.co, or $15 if purchased in cash at the gate. Tickets are good for both games.