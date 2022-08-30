Fiber Fun in the Sip returns after two-year hiatus

Fiber Fun in the Sip, Vicksburg’s only fiber arts festival, returned this past weekend after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

For organizer Judy Busby, who co-owns Agape Knits and GEMS Luxe Fibers with business partner Emily Wolfe, the event’s in-person return was a great success.

“It was a great turnout, with classes sold out and it was so good to be back where people got to connect,” Busby said. “There were so many hugs and the sit-and-stitch area was full all weekend.”

A time for fellowship with both established fiber artists and beginners, the festival played host to vendors from across the United States.

Hosted at the Vicksburg Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday, Busby said many vendors sold festival-exclusive items or yarn blends at the event.

“We had one vendor from Oklahoma, one from Missouri, one from Kentucky, a couple from Arkansas and several from Texas,” she said. “The rest were from Mississippi. One lady came from Colorado; she flies to Texas and then rides with her friend to Mississippi.”

Fiber Fun in the Sip isn’t the only event Busby and Wolfe have planned in the coming months.

The ladies are also gearing up for a retreat at Tara Wildlife, set for Feb. 3-5 of next year. The event has 40 slots, and as of Wednesday, about half were already taken — so Busby said those interested need to act fast.

“It’s similar to the fiber festival, but a more intimate setting,” Busby said.

Each week at Agape Knits Busby and Wolfe can also be found hosting a Tuesday morning Bible study and Saturday morning sit-and-knits open to anyone who would like to participate, no matter their skill level.

And what’s more is, they’re already planning next year’s Fiber Fun in the Sip event.

“I enjoyed seeing all of the hugs. People walked into our booth and said how good it was to see each other,” Busby said. “This year was a rebuilding year, but it was a successful rebuilding year. I’m already looking forward to the next one.”

Agape Knits is located at 1370 Culkin Road in Vicksburg. For more information on programming through Agape Knits, call the store at 601-636-0510.