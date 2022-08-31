THANK YOU: Junior Auxiliary hosts End of Summer Party at Lifting Lives Ministries
Thank you to the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg for hosting an End of Summer Party for the children at Lifting Lives Ministries.
Lifting Lives Ministries, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit, exists to lift the lives of homeless families from discouragement and despair to enthusiasm and empowerment through nutrition and nurturing, modeling and mentoring in a Christian environment. Learn more at liftinglivesministries.com.
Junior Auxiliary is a national non-profit organization that encourages members to render charitable services. For more information, visit javicksburg.org. To learn more about how to support JAV’s efforts, visit javicksburg.org/contact.
