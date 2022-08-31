THANK YOU: Junior Auxiliary hosts End of Summer Party at Lifting Lives Ministries

Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, August 31, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Editorial Board

Thank you to the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg for hosting an End of Summer Party for the children at Lifting Lives Ministries.

Lifting Lives Ministries, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit, exists to lift the lives of homeless families from discouragement and despair to enthusiasm and empowerment through nutrition and nurturing, modeling and mentoring in a Christian environment. Learn more at liftinglivesministries.com.

Junior Auxiliary is a national non-profit organization that encourages members to render charitable services. For more information, visit javicksburg.org. To learn more about how to support JAV’s efforts, visit javicksburg.org/contact.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Editor’s Note: Do you know someone or an organization who should be thanked for making our community a better place to live, work and play? Let our newsroom know about them by emailing news@vicksburgpost.com.

More Opinion

GUEST COLUMN: Residents Urge Biden Officials to Approve Flood Control

LOOKING BACK: A little bit of history for a once-vacant lot

GUIZERIX: The sweet signs of fall are upon us

GUEST COLUMN: How to succeed during Back to School 2022

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you trust local elected officials to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...