M-Braves offer $1 tickets, free food for Jackson residents

PEARL — The Mississippi Braves will try to help Jackson take its mind off the city’s water crisis for a few hours, by hosting a promotion for the city’s residents on Sunday.

The M-Braves are offering $1 tickets to all Jackson residents, as well as a free meal voucher for a hot dog, chips and a 16-ounce drink, for Sunday’s home game against the Tennessee Smokies.

The game begins at 6:05 p.m. at Trustmark Park in Pearl. Fans must show proof of residency to get the tickets and voucher, and must be purchased at the Trustmark Park box office. The box office opens at 10 a.m. Sunday.

“Our thoughts have been with all of those currently struggling with their daily routine due to the current water crisis,” said Pete Laven, vice president, and general manager of the Mississippi Braves. “We appreciate the Atlanta Braves joining forces with us on this event as we invite all Jackson residents out for a fun, carefree night at Trustmark Park.”