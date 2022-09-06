Old Courthouse Museum offering “fee free” Saturdays for teachers

From 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays in September, the Old Court House Museum is offering fee free days for teachers.

Bubba Bolm, who serves as the museum curator, said he is hoping this will be an incentive to get teachers in.

“It’s been a while since we have had local school groups visit the museum,” Bolm said, therefore with the fee free days, he is hoping this will give teachers the opportunity to see what the museum has to offer.

Bolm said schools outside of Vicksburg have been visiting.

“We would especially encourage teachers who are teaching history to bring their students in for a field trip,” Bolm said.

The Old Court House Museum is located at 1008 Cherry St. For more information, visit oldcourthouse.org.