Old Post Files Sept. 9 1922-2022

100 years ago: 1922

The St. Francis Xavier Academy Alumnae Club meets to study civics. • Elizabeth Hood is now with the weather bureau. • Dr. and Mrs. C.J. Ewing and Jack Jr. go to Chicago. • Grand Knight W.J. Vollor Sr. will again head the local council, Knights of Columbus. • C.L. Warner returns from Sandy Hook, Conn. • Frank Garvey is recovering from his illness.

90 years ago: 1932

Dr. D.M. Nelson, president of Mississippi College, speaks at the formal opening of Carr Central High School. • Dr. and Mrs. I. Lowenthal of New York are guests of Mrs. Lowenthal’s mother, Mrs. N. Homburger. • Mrs. Balfour Miller of Natchez gives an illustrated lecture at the YMCA.

80 years ago: 1942

Gerald Abbott leaves for San Diego to enter basic training in the Navy. • John L. Lord, retired Claiborne County planter, dies here. • Otto Wiemar, who has been ill, is reported improving. • Maj. and Mrs. Robert Hogaboom and children, who have been visiting here, leave for the Pacific Coast.

70 years ago: 1952

Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Farley announce the birth of a daughter, Mickey, on Sept. 12. • Polly Wren and George A. Morris Jr. are married. • Mr. and Mrs. Jean Selby announce the birth of a daughter, Ella Beth, on Sept. 13. • Dr. Joseph Derivaux, stationed at Keesler Field, is here visiting his parents.

60 years ago: 1962

Lt. Col. F.C. Allein, former resident, dies in Washington, D.C. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles Rand Jr. announce the birth of a son, Charles III, on Sept. 15. • Patty Duke stars in “The Miracle Worker” at the Strand Theater. •Mrs. Eva Marable returns from a visit in Kentucky and Tennessee.

50 years ago: 1972

The M.H. Stout home is severely damaged by an early morning fire. • Mrs. Eugenia B. Stubbs dies in Claiborne County.

40 years ago: 1982

James S. Dillard dies. • New students at Mississippi University for Women include Venburne C. Scott of Port Gibson and Kim Ahner and Barbara Craft, both of Vicksburg. • Mrs. Richard A. Shelby takes her sons, Richard, 3, and Charles, 2, to see the seaplane landed at the waterfront.

30 years ago: 1992

Gov. Kirk Fordice signs a bill allowing public entities to protect themselves against lawsuits. • Local choirs and singers perform with the Bernie Miles Gospel Show, which will air on KNOE. • Pee Wee Tompkins dies.

20 years ago: 2002

Bristol “The Pistol” Emerson, 6, is Mississippi’s state champion BMX racer. • Christopher Gerald Henderson Jr. celebrates his first birthday. • Juanita G. “Honey” Thompson dies.

10 years ago: 2012

Two Vicksburg women were in the Warren County Jail, both accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the jail. • Mississippi College and former Vicksburg High wide receiver, Les Lemons, caught four passes for 46 yards in a 31-24 win over Webber International. He also returned one punt for 11 yards and one kickoff for 18 yards.