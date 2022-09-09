MDOT restricts load on MS 465 bridge

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has modified a weight restriction on an MS 465 bridge in Warren County, according to information from MDOT.

According to a release from MDOT, the bridge recently underwent a routine bridge inspection where section loss was discovered on several wood pilings forcing load the department to modify load restrictions on the bridge, identified as Bridge No. 2.6, located 2.6 miles west of U.S. Highway 61 in Warren

Signs have been placed on the highway to notify motorists of the load restriction.