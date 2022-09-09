MDOT restricts load on MS 465 bridge

Published 3:20 am Friday, September 9, 2022

By John Surratt

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has modified a weight restriction on an MS 465 bridge in Warren County, according to information from MDOT.

According to a release from MDOT, the bridge recently underwent a routine bridge inspection where section loss was discovered on several wood pilings forcing load the department to modify load restrictions on the bridge, identified as Bridge No. 2.6, located 2.6 miles west of U.S. Highway 61 in Warren

Signs have been placed on the highway to notify motorists of the load restriction.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Warren County Land Records Aug. 29 to Sept. 5

Old Post Files Sept. 9 1922-2022

10 things to know about Queen Elizabeth II’s life, Britain’s Longest Reigning Monarch

Key milestones in Queen Elizabeth II’s life

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should candidates for VWSD Board of Trustees have a child or grandchild in the district?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...