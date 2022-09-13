Mrs. Jewel Mae Haggard Lumpkin passed away at Merit Health River Region on September 8, 2022, at the age of 79.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Haggard and Mary Ellis Haggard; her husband, Jessie Lumpkin Sr.; two grandchildren, Justin Harris Sr. and Clifton Lumpkin Jr.; six brothers and two sisters.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Bobby Lumpkin Sr., Clifton “Cal” Lumpkin Sr. (Gladys), James Lumpkin and Jessie Lumpkin Jr. (Linda) all of Vicksburg, MS, Sedera Lumpkin-Williams, Charlette Williams (Ledale), Stephanie Graves (Robert) and Mary Lumpkin; 29 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins including the Lumpkin, Haggard families and a special friend and neighbor, Loretta Lyles.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Travelers Rest Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.