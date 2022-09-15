MDWFP considering senior deer hunt at Phil Bryant, Mahannah WMAs

By Hunter Cloud

The Natchez Democrat

SARDIS — The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Commission approved a motion to create a seniors-only hunt at two wildlife management areas during its monthly meeting.

Russ Walsh, the MDWFP Wildlife Bureau Chief, said proposed rules 1.12 and 1.46 would create a senior WMA draw hunt on Phil Bryant WMA and Mahannah WMA. It would be a two-day hunt on Jan. 19 and 20, 2023.

The commission motioned to approve the proposed rules. It will enter a 30 day comment period and could be voted on as final at the next commission meeting on Oct. 19.

Phil Bryant WMA and Mahannah WMA include parts of Warren and Issaquena counties, just north of Vicksburg.

Walsh said they hope to have 125 seniors drawn between the two WMAs. He added the hunt would be weapon of choice and have a bag limit of one legal buck and one antlerless deer.

The draw application would be open between Nov. 1 and Nov. 15. A draw applicant could enter with a partner. If they apply by themselves, they can take a non-hunting partner.