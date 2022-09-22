George Ford

Published 9:30 am Thursday, September 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

Memorial services for George Ford are to be held on Thursday, September 22 in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Ollie Hardaway Jr. officiating.

George Ford passed away suddenly on September 10.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Ford and Eliza Louise Washington.

He is survived by his son, Michael Davis; daughters, Angela Harris Wilson and Alexis Ford both of Vicksburg; his brothers, Ronnie Ford, Charles Grissom both of Vicksburg and James Grissom of Jackson, MS; his sisters, Connie Curtis, Debra Grissom Lisa Grissom, Lorraine Grissom, and Mya Grissom all of Vicksburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

