Fugitive extradited to Vicksburg from Texas

Published 3:51 pm Friday, September 30, 2022

By Ben Martin

Marcus Deshawn Wilson was arrested on June 25 in Tarrant County, Texas, for possession of  Marijuana. He had been wanted by the Vicksburg Police Department for several months after he escaped capture during a Department operation on Victory Avenue in Vicksburg. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)

The Vicksburg Police Department has transported Marcus DeShawn Wilson, 34 of Vicksburg, from Tarrant County, Texas to the Warren County Jail.

Wilson was arrested on June 25 in Tarrant County for possession of  Marijuana. He had been wanted by the Vicksburg Police Department for several months after he escaped capture during a Department operation on Victory Avenue in Vicksburg.

According to Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, at the time of his arrest, Wilson had active warrants for possession of cocaine and a Mississippi Department of Corrections violation. He was extradited back to Vicksburg to face those charges.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Jones said that prior to his arrest in Texas, the Vicksburg Police Department received information from people on Facebook which indicated Wilson’s possible location.

The Vicksburg Post will release more information as it becomes available.

More News

Haven House Family Shelter announces events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Vicksburg Police called to wreck at North Washington and 61 North

Vicksburg Mayor announces Stamps as Fire Chief, Martin as Associate Chief

ERDC celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should the Old Mississippi River Bridge open to pedestrian traffic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...