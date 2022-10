Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin, a former Warren Central star, went 8-for-8 on PATs, and had six touchbacks on 10 kickoffs in a 59-3 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Griffin is 10-for-10 on PATs this season and has 13 touchbacks on 27 kickoffs.