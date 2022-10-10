McDonald, Underwood and Cagnolatti win Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational
Published 9:55 am Monday, October 10, 2022
Peyton Underwood hits a shot toward the ninth green during the Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational Saturday at Vicksburg Country Club. Underwood and his teammates Tanner McDonald and Dale Cagnolatti won the two-day tournament with a score of 183. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Golfers prepare to roll out onto the course just before the start of the Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational Saturday at Vicksburg Country Club. A total of 22 three-man teams participated in the two-day tournament, which is a fundraiser for the Red Carpet Bowl scholarship fund. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
The Gene Allen Cup is awarded to the winners of the Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational. This year's winning team was Tanner McDonald, Peyton Underwood and Dale Cagnolatti. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Golfers drive their carts onto the course at the start of the Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational Saturday at Vicksburg Country Club. A total of 22 three-man teams participated in the two-day tournament, which is a fundraiser for the Red Carpet Bowl scholarship fund. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Michael Jones tees off on the first hole Saturday during the Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational at Vicksburg Country Club. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Robert Portwood ties a bandana around his head between shots on the ninth hole during the Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational Saturday at Vicksburg Country Club. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Wanda Sly watches her chip shot head toward the 18th green Saturday at the Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational at Vicksburg Country Club. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
David Jones tees off on the first hole Saturday during the Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational at Vicksburg Country Club. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
John Allen Mitchell, left, and Fenton Anderson study a putt on the ninth hole during the Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational Saturday at Vicksburg Country Club. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tracey Crozier prepares to putt while her husband Billy Crozier looks on during the Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational Saturday at Vicksburg Country Club. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jeff Harpole warms up on the putting green before the start of the Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational Saturday at Vicksburg Country Club. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Fenton Anderson, left, celebrates with teammate Casey Stubbs after making a putt on the ninth hole during the Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational Saturday at Vicksburg Country Club. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tanner McDonald, Peyton Underwood and Dale Cagnolatti were behind heading into the final round of the Sixth Annual Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational.
They didn’t end that way.
The trio shot the low round in Sunday’s shamble format, 127, to easily wipe out a one-stroke deficit and win the tournament’s championship flight going away.
McDonald, Underwood and Cagnolatti finished with a two-round total of 183 to beat the team of Chris Whittington, Gage Parker and Brady Ellis by five strokes at the Vicksburg Country Club.
John Halpin Caldwell, Jeff Harpole and Matt Bell finished third with a score of 192. They won a tiebreaker over Tyler Ingram, Karley Whittington and Joel Greer.
McDonald, Underwood and Cagnolatti shot a 56 in Saturday’s scramble round, while Whittington, Parker and Ellis shot 55 to take the early lead. In Sunday’s shamble round, however, McDonald, Underwood and Cagnolatti finished with a total of 127 — six shots better than Whittington, Parker and Ellis, and four ahead of the two third-place teams.
In a scramble, teams play the best of their three shots. In a shamble, teams play the best of three tee shots and then their own ball from that point. The top two scores on each hole count for the team total.
Seven three-person teams were in the championship flight, and 22 participated in the tournament in all. After the first round the teams were separated into three flights and cash prizes were awarded to the winners of all three.
McDonald, Underwood and Cagnolatti also took home the Gene Allen Cup. The trophy goes to the winning team and is named after the former Cooper High School football coach and Red Carpet Bowl founder who passed away earlier this year.
The team of Tim Rodgers, Jim Darnell and Barry Breithaupt shot 65 in the scramble round and 141 in the shamble for a total of 206 and the championship of the first flight.
Joe Barnes, Tommy Klauder and Richie Faulkner shot 209 to finish second.
In the second flight, Mike Dees, William Forbes and Ricky Campbell shot a 217 over the two days to beat Dustin Chamblee, Cliff Chamblee and Roger Futch by eight shots. The two teams entered the second round tied for first place, but Dees, Forbes and Campbell shot 148 in the shamble round to win by eight strokes.
The Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational is one of several events that the Red Carpet Bowl committee puts on each year, including the annual Red Carpet Bowl football game in August. Proceeds from the event go toward a scholarship fund for local high school students.
In 2022, 15 students at Vicksburg High School, Warren Central, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy each received a $750 scholarship from the Red Carpet Bowl.
