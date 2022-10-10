Vicksburg board sets meeting on grant to clean rubber recycling plant

Published 2:18 pm Monday, October 10, 2022

By John Surratt

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen has set a Nov. 3 community meeting at the Robert M. Walker Building, 1415 Walnut St., to hear comments from residents concerning a proposed Brownfield Grant application to clean the U.S. Rubber Reclaiming facility at 2000 Rubber Way.

Brownfield Grant funds involve money from the Environmental Protection Agency to allow local, county and state governments to assess, clean up and reuse brownfields — property affected by hazardous materials.

The 5 p.m. hearing on Nov. 3 is part of the grant requirements. The city has not specified an amount, nor has it specified for what the site will be used. The grant sought by the city does not require matching funds so the city will not have to pay extra money for the project if it gets the grant.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The 12.5-acre property was formerly the site of a large-scale rubber recycling operation, and Community Development Director Jeff Richardson said there is still a large amount of scrap rubber on the property.

The property at one point was put up for tax sale but never claimed, and was later acquired by the Mississippi Secretary of State, which gave it to the city in 2019. City officials at one point in early 2020 considered it as a possible site for the animal shelter but rejected it because it was unsuitable and in a flood zone.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Vicksburg Main Street announces date, theme for Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights

Catfish Row Museum to host ‘Voices and Votes: Democracy in America’

Low water forces Viking to halt Mississippi River cruises

Firefighters handle blaze at Ameristar parking garage

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should the city of Vicksburg pursue creative funding methods for a new animal shelter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...