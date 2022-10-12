Old Post Files Oct. 12, 1922-2022 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Those injured in the Bovina truck-train collision claiming eight lives include Katie Skinner, T.S. Skinner, Frank Skinner Jr., Bertha Ellison, Dave Ellison, Pat Barbson, P.T. Potter Jr., Rocille Raines, Leslie Tribble and Thomas Cunningham Jr. • A son arrives at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Nonnie Piazza. • Dr. J.B. Askew addresses the Kiwanis Club.

90 years ago: 1932

Mrs. C.J. O’Neill Jr. leaves for Cincinnati for a visit to relatives. • More than 200 women attend the annual conference of the Natchez Council of Catholic Women. • The Frank M. Garvey Construction Co. is the successful bidder for the Polk Street arch concrete bridge. • The new parish house of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church is formally opened.

80 years ago: 1942

Sheriff J.M. Buchanan is elected president of the Tennessee-Mississippi Peace Officers Association. • James Shirley Jr. completes his basic training at the San Diego Naval Station. • A son is born to Mr. and Mrs. Clause Cockerham Jr. • Dr. Guy Jarratt is attending the annual meeting of the American Academy of Pediatrics at the Palmer House in Chicago.

70 years ago: 1952

Mrs. J.A. Guider and Mrs. Helen Pierce are visiting relatives in Joplin, Mo. • The Mercy Hospital-Street Memorial School of Nursing holds a fall dance at the Knights of Columbus home. • John Gill is elected vice president of the National Association of Clinic Managers held in Chicago.

60 years ago: 1962

The Vicksburg Rotary Club honors Louis P. Cashman Jr., publisher of the Vicksburg Evening Post, as a part of National Newspaper Week. • George Young dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Warren Brown announce the birth of a daughter, Beverly, on Oct. 15. • Mr. and Mrs. Bres Eustis of New Orleans are the guests of Dr. and Mrs. Lucian Ferris. • Mrs. Eunice Koffman is visiting in Baton Rouge. • Eunice Marie Lavecchia accepts a position with the Red Cross in Alexandria, Va.

50 years ago: 1972

Cyril O’Neill will be a guest speaker at the Vicksburg and Warren County Junior Historical Society meeting. He will discuss Joseph Warren, for whom Warren County was named. • The Junior Greenies defeat Blackburn of Jackson, 34-0. • “The Panic in Needle Park” is showing at the Joy Theater. • A bicycle relay event in the Vicksburg National Military Park is scheduled as part of the Action ‘72 grand finale

40 years ago: 1982

Roger W. Thompson dies. • Lindsay Allison O’Quin celebrates her first birthday. • Mr. and Mrs. Roosevelt Robertson of LeTourneau Station announce the birth of daughter, Shamela Lario, on Oct. 14. • Alisha Stephanie Davenport is 1.

30 years ago: 1992

Waterways Experiment Station kicks off American Heritage Week by hosting the Tucker Community Dancers. • Highway Department planners say I-20 reconstruction in Vicksburg will begin in the spring of 1994. • Overall enrollment in the Vicksburg Warren School District is down by 209 students from the year before.

20 years ago: 2002

Fire damages a home at 149 Elizabeth Circle. • The City of Vicksburg plans to construct a park, including picnic tables and a playground area, along Old Porters Chapel Road. • The family of Roberta Young celebrates her 107th birthday in Edwards.

10 years ago: 2012

Bunge-Ergon’s $126 million ethanol plant at the Port of Vicksburg will close on Nov. 30, bringing to an end a four-year business venture. • Vicksburg firefighter Barry Cole helps Lilly Goodnight, a 5-year-old from Woodlawn Kindergarten and Day Care, operate the fire hose at the Vicksburg Fire Department’s annual fire prevention program at City Park Pavilion.