LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you for a successful Vicksburg Area Job Fair Published 5:47 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

On behalf of the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, I would like everyone who contributed to the great job fair we had.

This was the first one post-COVID, and we were very pleased with the event. There were 50 employers registered. During our 4-hour span (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), over 250 individuals attended.

The following are the results: 1,120 job seekers (duplicated) visited the employer’s booths; 333 interviews were conducted on-site; 126 job offers were made and it is projected that 261 people will be hired from this job fair during the next year.

That is outstanding. In their exit interview, employers stated that the job fair was “well-organized and had a good flow of people;” “the event was productive;” “great turnout;” “applicants were well prepared;” “we found a variety of different skill sets” and “we will attend the next one.”

We appreciate those positive comments.

I want to give a special thanks to the committee and volunteers. They are Kimberly Hillman and Anne Elizabeth Buys with the Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce; Sabrina Lynn and The Radio People; Jerry Jackson with Hinds Community College; Timothy Crudup with Mississippi Department of Employment Security; Sue Bagby with the Vicksburg Convention Center; and the Rev. Joe Burns with AARP.

The local AARP organization and the Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were there in full force helping direct and keep things flowing correctly.

President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, Pablo Diaz, and Mayor George Flaggs Jr. gave opening remarks and thanked all the employers for their participation. The mayor also recognized the chairman for 25 years of dedicated service to the Chamber of Commerce. It was greatly appreciated. Thank you, Mayor Flaggs.

Finally, we want to thank Adam Todd and Meredith McMorris with the Governor’s Job Fair Network for everything. It certainly could not have happened without you two. They do a great job with these types of events all over the state. We plan to have another job fair here in Vicksburg on the first Tuesday in August of 2023. See you then.

Sincerely,

Don Brown

Chairman, Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce