Tommy Lee King Published 9:42 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Funeral services for Tommy Lee King, 73, who died Wednesday, November 2, at River Region Medical Center in Vicksburg, MS, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 12, at Magnolia M.B. Church with Rev. Hugh Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Turnipseed Family Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday, from 10 a.m. until service time at the Church. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; mask must be worn and will not be provided.

