Warren County Land Records Oct. 31 to Nov. 7 Published 3:57 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 31 to Nov. 7.

Warranty Deeds

*Carlos Brett Robinson and Connie J. Robinson to Eric Clark and Courtney Lanae Armstrong, Lots 2 and 3, Chotard Lake Estates.

*Timothy Paul Curry and Debbie Beard to Bruce Chad Williams, Part of Section 36, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 35, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 36, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Steven M. Bryan, Executor, Eldridge Leon Bryan Sr. Estate, Betsy Caroline Bryan and Matthew L. Bryan to Valerie Renee Drayton, Lot 129, Enchanted Hills No. 3.

*Sheila Kaye Staggs to Jason R. Bryant, Lot 11, Belle Isle on the Lake-Nevels Subdivision.

*Bennie Louis Craft to Frank Joseph Morehan, Part of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot E, Mayfield Subdivision of Lot 2 of Searles.

*Garrett Keith Doles and Alyson A. Doles to Keith Allen Perry, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Donald Parker Newell Jones LLC to G.K. Mihalyka, Part of Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 42, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Ella Ruth Hebert to KLV Properties LLC, Block 35, Part of Lot 66, Wharf and Land Resurvey.

*Joann R. (Jo Ann) Reed to Elizabeth Rita Holzenthal, Lot 55, Fair Hill No. 3.

*WC Land Company LLC to KDL Properties LLC, Part of Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Robert Timothy McCarley and Chester Knott to Sandy Wilson, Lot 13, Great Lake Estates.

*Vickie Parrish, Vickie Parrish, Executrix, Bettey Ann Moody Estate to Brad E. Lecoq and Leslie Lecoq, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*John M. Lee and Donna L. Lee to Ashley Ragan, Lot 27, Wildwood No. 1.

*Sylvia Ann Levingston to Sylvia Levingston, Trustee and Sylvia Ann Levingston Trust, Lot 14, Belle Meade No. 1.

*Lusco & Lusco LLC to Long Lake Hunting Club LLC, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 2 East; Part of Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 2 East; Part of Section 4, Township 14 North, Range 2 East.

*Devery M. Wooten Jr. and Susan A. Wooten to Benjamin A. Lugo and Kristin A. Lugo, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Phillip P. Shipp III and Martha Jean Shipp to David J. Lyons, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Jennifer Prudhomme to B.J. Shows III and Billie Frances Shows, Lot 3, Twistwood Subdivision.

*Servant 64 Investment Properties to Freddie Walker and Pearlie Washington, Part of Section 12 Choctaw District, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Amie (Brooks) Vinson to Chelsea Williams and Kathryn Skylar Williams, Part of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust

*TCP Vicksburg LLC to American National Bank and Trust, Part of Lots 9 and 13, John Barefield (See City Also); Part of Lots 9 and 13, John Barefield (See County Also).

*Bar Investments LLC to Catherine F. Feibelman, Lot 16, Grove Park; Lot 32, Terraces; Part of Lot 8, Rolling Ridge Subdivision; Part of Lot 34, Linwood; Part of Lot 55, Wharf and Land Resurvey.

*Tonya Denise Burch Bounds and Charles Richard Bounds Jr. to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 9, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Barry W. Bunch and Laura S. Bunch to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Lot 35, Fairways Subdivision Part 8.

*Benjamin A. Lugo and Kristin A. Lugo to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Chelsea Williams and Kathryn Skylar Williams to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*KDL Properties LLC to Citizen Progressive Bank, Part of Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*David J. Lyons and Ashleigh Nicole Lyons to Cornerstone Home Lending, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Valerie Renee Drayton to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 129, Enchanted Hills No. 3.

*Roy J. Elmore Jr. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of South ½ of Northeast ¼ of Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Alexander Sims to Figure Lending LLC, Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*SM Food and Gas LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Block 1, Lots 14 and 15, Floyd and Evans.

*MK LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Stephen P. Krapac and Mary Elizabeth Krapac to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Lot 6, John Barefield (See City Also); Part of Lot 6, John Barefield (See County Also).

*Chester Knott and Sandy Wilson to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 13, Great Lake Estates.

*Nathaniel A. Karel and Jennifer M. Karel to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 31, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Rachael Ann Walker to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Block A, Part of Lot 8, Arthur.

*Elizabeth Rita Holzenthal to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 55, Fair Hill No. 3.

*Virginia C. Miller to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Block 1, Lot 16, Meadowvale.

*Janice D. Minor to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 41, Signal Hill No. 3 revised.

*KLV Properties LLC to RiverHills Bank, Block 35, Part of Lot 6, Wharf and Land Resurvey.

*Brad E. Lecoq and Leslie Lecoq to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Long Lake Hunting Club LLC to Progressive Bank Central Process, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 2 East; Part of Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 2 East; Part of Section 4, Township 14 North, Range 2 East.

*Ashley Ragan to Open Mortage LLC, Lot 27, Wildwood No. 1.

*Keith Allen Perry to Origin Bank, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Frances H. Pampley to RiverHills Bank, Block 1, Lots 9, Hillcrest No. 2.

*Robert Miller Rials Jr. and Carley J. White to RiverHills Bank, Lots 10, Eastvillage Subdivision Phase 1.

*Freddie Walker and Pearlie Washington to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 12 Choctaw District, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*B.J. Shows III and Billie Shows to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 3, Twistwood Subdivision.

Marriage Licenses

*Michael David Martin, 51, West Memphis, Ark., to Syble Layne Herr, 53, Meridian, Miss.

*Terry M. Defrance, 49, Vicksburg, to Jacqueline Marie Hall, 46, Vicksburg.

*Brandon Matthew Marshall, 29, Vicksburg, to Hallie Elizabeth-An Hoxie, 29, Vicksburg.

*Kenneth Lee Walton, 55, Vicksburg, to Jennifer Victoria Ray, 40, Vicksburg.

*James Daryl Stephens, 46, Mississippi, to Debra Darlene Embry, 50, Indiana.

*Christian Michael Chandler, 23, Mississippi, to Alexis Michelle Clark, 21, Mississippi.

*Derrick Dewyn Clark, 43, Illinois, to Shanta Diann Porter, 42, Mississippi.

*Andra Ramone Foster, 40 Mississippi, to Trulie Trenae Peaches, 41, Mississippi.

*Quintin Shawn Mason, 46, Mississippi, to Mistie Love Davis, 34, Mississippi.