Emmett Savage Jr. Published 2:29 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

Emmett Savage Jr., a former Vicksburg resident, passed away on October 30, 2022, at Paradise Hospital, in National City, CA. Graveside services will be 11 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home.