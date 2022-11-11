Basketball roundup: Vikings rally for overtime win, Vicksburg stays hot, St. Al drops a close one Published 9:56 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Warren Central’s boys basketball team wiped out a 12-point deficit late in the fourth quarter and then pushed past Germantown in overtime for a thrilling 55-52 victory Thursday.

The Vikings finished regulation on a 14-2 run over the last 2 1/2 minutes. Ananias Thompson had a key rebound and basket during the run, which tied the game 50-all. Thompson finished with five points.

Padre Gray scored a team-high 26 points for Warren Central (2-1) and Gaylon Turner scored 14.

Warren Central will play at Vicksburg on Saturday. The girls-boys varsity doubleheader starts at noon.

(B) Vicksburg 60, Madison Central 55

(G) Vicksburg 49, Madison Central 40

Vicksburg High’s boys and girls basketball teams both continued their winning streaks by beating Madison Central on Thursday.

The boys’ team got 24 points from Malik Franklin and 17 from Davian Williams to beat Madison Central 60-55. Jaylin Jackson added eight points for the Gators (4-0), who are undefeated heading into Saturday’s rivalry matchup with Warren Central.

The Missy Gators (4-1), meanwhile, beat Madison Central 49-40 to win their fourth game in a row after dropping the season opener.

Layla Carter led Vicksburg with 18 points and Jania Caples scored eight.

Delta Streets 45, St. Aloysius 42

Ahmad Stewart and Korey Sims scored 13 points apiece, but St. Aloysius’ boys basketball team lost a close game 45-42 to Delta Streets Academy on Thursday.

Delta Streets outscored St. Al 15-4 in the third quarter to overcome a five-point halftime deficit.

Kamarion Watson scored 14 points for Delta Streets, Dameon Sanders had 13 and Kamron Hurt had 12.

St. Al will next play on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m., at home vs. the Mississippi School for the Deaf.