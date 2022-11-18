Novella Baker Bradshaw

Published 11:42 am Friday, November 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

Mrs. Novella Baker Bradshaw, 86, of Marvin, NC passed away after a short illness, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Born in White Oak, AK, on August 20, 1936, to the late Leo Baker and Mabel Perryman Baker, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Lester Avon Bradshaw. She is also preceded in death by her three brothers, Levon Baker, Jesse Baker, and Truel Baker; and one sister, Fredia Handley.

She previously resided in Vicksburg, MS for 54 years before moving in 2014 to Marvin, NC to be near her daughter’s family.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Waxhaw Baptist Church cemetery, 8213 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173.

Novella is survived by her daughter, Marcia Larr (David Larr III), three grandsons, David B. Larr IV (Emily), Andrew C. Larr (Victoria) and William B. Larr (Rebecca); two great-grandsons, Clayton Emmerson Larr and David B. Larr V; brother, Earl Baker (Paula) two sisters, Linda Middleton (Bobby), Phyllis Johnson (J.C.); and sister-in-law Dian Baker, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC 28112 is caring for the Bradshaw Family.

