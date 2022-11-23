Adam Brown

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

Services for Adam Brown, 82, of Vicksburg, MS who died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at St. Dominic in Jackson will be at Mt. Israel Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home. Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. Visitation will be on Friday, November 25, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.

