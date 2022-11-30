Kevin William Hicks Published 11:27 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Kevin William Hicks passed away November 20, 2022, at the age of 51. He was born July 15, 1971, the first child of Kenneth and Margaret Hicks.

He was a graduate of Warren Central High School and earned an accounting degree from Mississippi State University. He worked as controller in the construction industry for companies in Mississippi and North Carolina for 30 years.

In his spare time, Kevin enjoyed outdoor activities including fishing, hunting, skiing, tennis, and golf. He also enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, especially crawfish boils.

He is survived by his wife Jennifer, and daughter Neely. He is also survived by his parents Ken and Margaret Hicks, sister Bonney Henderson (Tom), brothers Matthew (Swayze) and Alan (Sasha), nephews Thomas and Evans Henderson, and nieces Margaret Anne Henderson and Lucy Hicks, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., at St. Mary Basilica in Natchez, MS on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Burial will follow at the Hicks family plot in the Natchez City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.