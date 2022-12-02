Donald Ray Parson Published 11:49 am Friday, December 2, 2022

Mr. Donald Ray Parson passed away on November 23, 2022, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 52. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.