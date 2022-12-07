Warren Central’s Kayleigh Karel wins The Post’s Athlete of the Week award

Published 10:55 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

Kayleigh Karel helped Warren Central’s girls’ basketball team snap a long losing streak, and one of the rewards was The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week award.

Karel received 460 of 1,189 votes in an online poll by The Vicksburg Post’s readers to win the award in a competitive vote.

Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball player Anjel Walton was second with 322 votes, and St. Aloysius basketball player Carson Henderson third with 294. Vicksburg High soccer player Braylon Green finished fourth, with 113 votes.

Karel, a senior, went 4-for-4 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points in a 63-47 victory over Vicksburg High on Dec. 3.

The Lady Vikes earned their first win over Vicksburg since December 2018, and snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series.

Congratulations to Kayleigh and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.

