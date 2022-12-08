Agazine Strong Jones Published 9:21 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

Funeral services for Agazine Strong Jones are to be held on Saturday, December 10 at 11 a.m. in the Pleasant Valley M. B. Church 260 Hwy 27 with the Rev. Kemp Burley officiating. Interment shall follow in the China Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 9 in the W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Agazine Strong Jones passed away on Friday, December 2 following a sudden illness. She was 73. She was a homemaker and member of the China Grove M. B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earice and Eunice Thomas Strong; her husband, Alvin Jones; her brothers, W.C. Strong, Melvin Strong, Issac Strong, Earice Strong Jr. and Dan Strong; her sisters, Robbie Shorter, Annie Strong, Ollie Strong and Abbie Strong and a grandchild, Olivia Johnson.

She is survived by her son, Alvin D. Jones of Vicksburg; her daughter, Avina L. Johnson of Vicksburg; her brother, Robert Strong of Gardenia, CA and a sister Eunice Turner of Los Angeles, CA, four grandchildren, and one great-grandson.