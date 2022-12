Evangeline Kelly Published 3:22 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Mrs. Evangeline Kelly passed away on December 4, 2022, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Charlie Blackmore officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on today, December 9, 2022, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.