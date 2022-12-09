Trophy Case: Owen Beard

Published 8:00 am Friday, December 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

Owen Beard, 7, bagged a 9-point buck while hunting with his father at their deer camp.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com or submit them at vicksburgpost.com/Turkey-Hunting-Showcase and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

