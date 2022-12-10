Carr Central, H.V. Cooper reunion planned for March 2023 Published 8:00 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

Former students of Carr Central and H.V. Cooper high schools will have the opportunity to get together with friends and classmates at a weekend reunion beginning March 24.

“This is a reunion of all classes from Carr Central High School and H.V. Cooper High,” said Mike Moses, one of the organizers. “This extends to all Greenies, of which the last class was in 1973. We’re expecting around 400 people.”

The weekend begins March 24 with golf at the Vicksburg Country Club followed Saturday with antique car cruising beginning at noon at the Vicksburg Commons.

Saturday activities move to the Vicksburg Convention Center at 2 p.m., where people will be able to get to meet former classmates and take class pictures. A buffet dinner is at 5 p.m., followed by a brief program at 6:30 and music provided by the Chill at 7 p.m.

There will be a gathering with coffee and donuts at the Carr Central Mural at the riverfront Sunday at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. worship service at the Strand Theater to close the event.