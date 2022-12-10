Carr Central, H.V. Cooper reunion planned for March 2023

Published 8:00 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

By John Surratt

Former students of Carr Central and H.V. Cooper high schools will have the opportunity to get together with friends and classmates at a weekend reunion beginning March 24.

“This is a reunion of all classes from Carr Central High School and H.V. Cooper High,” said Mike Moses, one of the organizers. “This extends to all Greenies, of which the last class was in 1973. We’re expecting around 400 people.”

The weekend begins March 24 with golf at the Vicksburg Country Club followed Saturday with antique car cruising beginning at noon at the Vicksburg Commons.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Saturday activities move to the Vicksburg Convention Center at 2 p.m., where people will be able to get to meet former classmates and take class pictures. A buffet dinner is at 5 p.m., followed by a brief program at 6:30 and music provided by the Chill at 7 p.m.

There will be a gathering with coffee and donuts at the Carr Central Mural at the riverfront Sunday at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. worship service at the Strand Theater to close the event.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

FACES OF THE FLOODS: ‘We sold it for nothing’: The impact of broken government promises on a Holly Bluff family

Old Post Files Dec. 10, 1922-2022

Warren County Intervention Court celebrates graduation of addiction program participants

VOICES AND VOTES: John Ferguson speaks on local civil rights activism in the 1960s

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should Deion Sanders have stayed at Jackson State another year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...