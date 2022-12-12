Jackson man, woman arrested for commercial burglaries in Vicksburg Published 5:33 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

Tony Terrell, 52, and Brandy Reed, 30, both of Jackson, were arrested on Dec. 9 by the Vicksburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives for two commercial burglaries.

The first burglary occurred at Southern Wine and Spirits at 1302 Mission 66 on Nov. 30. The second occurred at Mission Mart at 1020 Mission 66 on Dec. 5.

Terrell and Reed had their initial appearances in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday where they both faced two counts of burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary. Judge Penny Lawson set Terrell’s bond at $130,000 and Reed received a $90,000 bond. Both were bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.