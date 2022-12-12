Jackson man, woman arrested for commercial burglaries in Vicksburg

Published 5:33 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

Tony Terrell, Brandy Reed

Tony Terrell, 52, and Brandy Reed, 30, both of Jackson, were arrested on Dec. 9 by the Vicksburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives for two commercial burglaries.

The first burglary occurred at Southern Wine and Spirits at 1302 Mission 66 on Nov. 30. The second occurred at Mission Mart at 1020 Mission 66 on Dec. 5.

Terrell and Reed had their initial appearances in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday where they both faced two counts of burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary. Judge Penny Lawson set Terrell’s bond at $130,000 and Reed received a $90,000 bond. Both were bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

Vicksburg man arrested for sale of cocaine

Vicksburg woman arrested for shooting into occupied vehicle, assault

One arrested after car accident puts Vicksburg woman in hospital

Company seeks tax break from city to repair apartments twice damaged by fire

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should Deion Sanders have stayed at Jackson State another year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...