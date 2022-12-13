Fred E. Leist Sr. Published 1:18 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Fred E. Leist Sr. passed away on December 11, 2022, at the age of 88. Fred was a lifelong resident of Vicksburg, born on February 24, 1934, the son of Willie Russell Leist and Olga Massey Leist. Gifted with his hands, he worked as a brick mason for decades. In his later years, he was prolific in creating handmade furniture of all sorts. Generous in spirit, he took great joy in gifting more pieces than he ever sold. Through the years, he also enjoyed digging and collecting antique bottles. By far, his most passionate pastime was sitting in one of his cypress swings with his grandchildren, spinning stories with his signature humor that captivated and delighted them-thus the beloved nickname, “Papaw Funny.” He will be remembered as a loving and devoted family man with a gentle soul, who never uttered an unkind word about anyone. Because of the way he moved through life, our wounds of sorrow are clean ones, and he will forever be in our hearts. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; daughter, Darla Sanders; brothers, Charles Leist, Willie Russell Leist, Jr. and sister Hazel Crutchfield. He is survived by his sons, Fred Leist, Jr. (Linda), Steve Leist (Kristy), Billy Leist (Stephanie); daughters, Teri Conerly (Johnny), Janet Farris (John); brothers, Dorman Leist (Shirley) and Sid Leist; sister, Carolyn Ashley, 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Glenwood Funeral Home. Rev. Fred Leist, Jr. will officiate the service. Visitation will be from noon until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chase Conerly, Daniel Edwards, Nolan Farris, Brandon Leist, Landon Leist and Kris Dorrell. Honorary pallbearers will be Delvan Irwin, DeWayne Leist, Joey Leist, Zach Leist and Randy Woods. Memorials may be made to Beautiful Deliverance Outreach Ministry, 4304 Halls Ferry Road, Vicksburg, MS 39180.