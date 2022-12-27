Carter Lee Romes Published 9:32 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Funeral services for Carter Lee Romes are to be held on Friday, December 30 in the Zion Traveler M. B. Church at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Reginald Harris officiating interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W H Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29 in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings required inside the building.

Carter Romes a Vicksburg native passed away on Wednesday, December 20 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 55. He had worked as a welder and was a King Solomon M. B. Church member.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Franklin and mother, Marly L. Romes.

He is survived by his sons, Barry Williams of Irving, TX and Carter Romes of Hattiesburg, MS; his daughter, MaKiyah Romes of Port Gibson, MS; his brothers, Anthony Romes and Joel Romes both of Vicksburg; his sister, Betty Romes Aldo of Vicksburg and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and others.