Gladys Erves Reed Published 8:58 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

Gladys Erves Reed, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Wednesday, January 4 at her home following a brief illness, she was 85. She was a retired bus driver for the Warren County School system and was a member of the Hickory Tree M. B. Church.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home in charge.