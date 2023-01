Larry Donell Funches Published 11:11 am Monday, January 9, 2023

Mr. Larry Donell Funches passed away on January 3, 2023, in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Graveside services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Cedar Grove Church Cemetery with Pastor James Archer officiating. Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.