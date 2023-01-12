Game Plan Published 8:00 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Red Carpet Bowl scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. A $750 scholarship will be awarded to several graduating seniors from each of Warren County’s four high schools. Applications are available from each school’s office, and the deadline for submission is March 15.

Applicants must include a 500-word essay on why the Red Carpet Bowl scholarship is important to them. For more information, email Red Carpet Bowl chairman John Newton at johncnewton@bellsouth.net.

VGSA registration

Registration is now open for the Vicksburg Girls Softball Association’s 2023 spring season. The sign-up period will continue until Feb. 4. Registration forms are available at 601 Sports, and more information is available through the VGSA’s Facebook page.

Hinds baseball First Pitch Banquet

The Hinds Community College baseball program will host its inaugural First Pitch Banquet on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m., at the Muse Center at Hinds’ Rankin Campus in Pearl.

Southern Miss pitching coach Christian Ostrander will serve as the program’s guest speaker. A meet-and-greet is set for 6 p.m. and will include a silent auction.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. For more information or tickets, visit sports.hindscc.edu.

Hinds CC baseball showcase

The Hinds Community College baseball program will hold its 2023 Spring Showcase on Jan. 22 at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond Campus. The showcase is open to players in grades 9-12.

Check-in/registration will begin at 11 a.m. the morning of the showcase, and the event will run from noon until completion. The cost is $100 per player, in cash or check only. Payment will not be accepted until the day of the showcase, but players should download registration and waiver forms at sports.hindscc.edu/sports/baseball to speed up the process.

Players will need to bring their own equipment such as cleats, glove and baseball pants.

For more information, email Hinds assistant coach Josh Clarke at josh.clarke@hindscc.edu.

Sports Force tournaments

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi will host a series of baseball and softball tournaments this spring. For information on all tournaments, visit sfpvicksburg.com:

• The President’s Day Classic is scheduled for Feb. 18. The one-day tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The Opening Day Classic is scheduled for Feb. 25 and 26. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U, 8U coach-pitch, 12U, 13U and 14U age groups. The tournament entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The 2D Mississippi Opener baseball tournament is scheduled for March 4 and 5. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups.