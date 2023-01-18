Warren County Land Records Jan. 9 to Jan. 16 Published 3:12 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Jan. 9 to Jan. 16.

Warranty Deeds

*Jesus Martinez to Abel Gonzalez Briceno, Part of Section 35, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*William James Duncan to Angela Michelle Duncan Byers, Melanie Renee Duncan Thortis and Marlena Dian Duncan McGee, Lot 26, Pecanwood Place Subdivision Part 1.

*Mattie L. Daniel to Phyliss Marie Williams, Lot 1, Hyde Park Subdivision Resurvey.

*Michael P. Granger and Joy D. Granger to Paul A Mullins and Melissa D. Mullins, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Dean B. Slaton, Executrix, James B. Slaton Estate and Dean B. (Willa Dean) Slaton to Karl David Haas and Jessica Leigh Haas, Lot 110, Oak Park No. 2.

*Paul Thomas Pettway and Debra Ann Pettyway to Melvin R. Hinson, Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 24, Township 17 North, Ange 5 East.

*Sharon Lenee Sowell and Kenith Michael Sowell to Karen Magruder Irrevocable Family, Part of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*The Sidney Malone Living Trust and Sidney E. Malone, Trustee to Samuel W. Massey, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Rett Verhine Builders LLC to Brandy K. Martin, Lot 3, Golden Triangle.

*Juan Carlos Zarate to Juan Jose Mendoza Meza, Part of Lot 14, Leland Pointe Subdivision.

*Yeva Natalia Ozherel to Felecia Peters, Lot 53, Brookwood Place Part 3.

Deeds of Trust

*Christine E. Arnold and Robert L. Arnold to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 5, Signal Hill Place No. 1.

*Lynn & Lynn Investments LLC to Cadence Bank, Lot 38, Bellaire No. 4 Revised Survey.

*Phyllis Marie Williams to Cadence Bank, Lot 1, Hyde Park Subdivision Resurvey.

*Lee Gwendolyn Michelle to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Lot 26, Hamilton Heights No. 2.

*Jessica Leigh Haas and Karl David Hass to Cadence Bank, Lot 110, Oak Park No. 2.

*Brandy K. Martin to Newrez LLC, Lot 3, Golden Triangle.

*Paul A. Mullins and Melissa D. Mullins to People Bank, Lot 53 of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*William R. Watford and Delia Renea Watford to New Day Financial LLC, Lot 4, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-A.

*Felecia Peters to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC, Lot 53, Brookwood Place Part 3.

*Ebony Nicole Smith to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 44, Oak Park No. 3.

Marriage Licenses

*Henry Jordan, 65, Vicksburg, to Carol Lynn Winn, 64, Dallas, Texas.