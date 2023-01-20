PCA downs Delta Streets to lock up No. 2 seed in District 3-3A tournament Published 8:36 am Friday, January 20, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy closed out its district schedule with another victory, and set itself up nicely to earn a lot more of them in the postseason.

Lawson Selby scored 10 of his team-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, as Porter’s Chapel’s boys’ basketball team pulled away for a 66-53 win against Delta Streets Academy on Thursday.

Ty Mack also scored eight points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles outscored Delta Streets 23-12 in the final period. Mack finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. He was 6-for-9 shooting from the field.

Selby had 10 rebounds and two blocked shots to go along with his 24 points. Chase Hearn scored 12 points and Jase Jung had eight.

Damean Sanders scored a game-high 26 points for Delta Streets, while Kameron Hunt and Chris Jones had eight apiece.

With the victory, PCA (13-5, 9-2 District 3-3A) secured the No. 2 seed for the upcoming District 3-3A tournament, which begins Jan. 31 at Benton Academy. The Eagles have one regular-season game remaining, Jan. 27 at Tri-County.