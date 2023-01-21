Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

Vicksburg native and Warren Central alum Larry Warner was hired as the running backs coach at Southern Illinois University.

Warner played football at Southern Illinois and was one of the best running backs in the school’s history. In 2008 the 5-foot-6 star rushed for 1,265, returned three kickoffs for touchdowns, and was a first-team Associated Press FCS All-American in 2008. In 2007 he helped the Salukis reach the FCS semifinals as they finished with a 12-2 record.

Warner graduated from Southern Illinois in 2009 and embarked on a successful coaching career. He coached at Carbondale (Illinois) High School in 2009, before joining the staff at SIU as a graduate assistant in 2011.

After leaving Southern Illinois, Warner has been the running backs coach at Central Arkansas (2016-17), South Alabama (2018-20) Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2020-21) and Texas Southern (2022)