Glen Otis Dent Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Glen Otis Dent transitioned this life on Friday, January 20, 2023, after a lengthy illness at River Region Medical Center. Homegoing services for Glen Otis Dent will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. Services will be held at W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Reverend Joe Harris Jr. officiating. Glen Otis Dent transitioned this life on Friday, January 20 at River Region Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his daughter, Alysha Taylor Brown; three grandchildren, Mar’Quez Dent, Marquasia Smith and Julian Johnson all of Vicksburg; three sisters, Carolyn Dent (Vicksburg), Audrey Smith (Texas) and Joyce McNair (Florida); two brothers, Larry Dent and Stanley Dent of Vicksburg; a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives including the Caston and Davis families of Bolton and the Davis Chiles and Howard families of Vicksburg. The body may be viewed from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday with the family being present from 5 to 6 p.m. W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.