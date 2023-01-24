Kathleen Mary Mills Published 10:58 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

March 13, 1927, to January 22, 2023 (age 95)



Visitation for Mrs. Kathleen Neuroth Mills will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. Edward Catholic Church at 10 a.m. with the funeral service at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Tallulah beside her beloved husband, Curly, under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at glenwoodfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Kathleen to St. Edward Catholic Church.

