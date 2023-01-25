Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Walter Hallberg IV has been hired as St. Aloysius’ boys’ basketball coach.

Hallberg is taking over for Kim Windom, who coached the team for most of the season but stepped down on Jan. 14.

St. Al athletic director Bubba Nettles said the plan was always for Windom to serve in the role as head coach on a temporary basis until a full-time replacement could be found. Hallberg, who coached Porter’s Chapel Academy to the MAIS Class 3A semifinals last season, will finish this season and be the head coach moving forward.

“Coach Kim Windom was here temporarily until we were able to find our permanent replacement. Once that happened, he graciously offered to step aside and let Coach Hallberg begin his journey,” Nettles said. “Coach Windom helped us out when we needed it the most and we are extremely grateful for his contributions. We wish him nothing but the best as he gets to enjoy his well-earned retirement.”

Hallberg said he was excited to work with his new team. St. Al has two regular-season games remaining — Tuesday at home vs. Adams County Christian, and Thursday at Copiah Academy — as well as the MAIS District 3-5A tournament that begins on Feb. 4.

“I can’t wait to get a full summer in with these young men and start preparing for the future. We have tons of young talent and the future is very bright here at St. Al,” Hallberg said. “I want to thank my family for always being behind me and supporting me in anything I do. Lastly and most importantly, I want to thank my wife Laura Hallberg for being by my side and wanting to be a coach’s wife again. It’s not an easy job.”