Two from Vicksburg arrested with almost 10 pounds of marijuana in Arkansas Published 9:47 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Two Vicksburg residents were arrested in Desha County, Ark. after they were found to be in possession of almost 10 pounds of marijuana on Friday.

Deputy Reshawn Bledsoe made a traffic stop on a vehicle on U.S. Highway 65 one mile south of Dumas at approximately 9 p.m., according to the Desha County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon approaching the car and smelling an odor of Marijuana, Bledsoe conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Inside the trunk, he located eight large vacuum-sealed bricks of Marijuana that weighed a total of 9 pounds, 6 ounces, with an estimated street value of $85,000.

Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver.

Desha investigators said they believe the drugs were purchased in Dumas and were bound for Mississippi. The sheriff’s office also stated it has video surveillance of the people and vehicle from which the drugs were received and that the investigation is ongoing.