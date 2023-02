Who’s Hot Published 6:55 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

Warren Central basketball player Lazaveon Sylvester scored 21 points in a 63-61 win over Callaway on Thursday. It was the Vikings’ third win in their last four games.

Warren Central will play Terry in the first round of the MHSAA Region 6-6A tournament Monday at Northwest Rankin High School. WC’s girls’ team will play Terry at 6 p.m. Monday, and the boys play Terry at 7:30.