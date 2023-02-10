Trophy Case: Allen Pugh

Published 1:05 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

Allen Pugh harvested this huge deer in Michigan. It weighed 209 pounds and scored 164 1/8 points.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com or submit them at vicksburgpost.com/bestbuck and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

The deadline to submit photos for the best Buck Showcase is Feb. 10.

