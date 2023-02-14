Annie Lee Slaughter

Published 9:27 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

Mrs. Annie Lee Slaughter passed away on February 5, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 82. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Triumph Church (136 Honeysuckle Lane) with Pastor Mike Fields officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. 

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More Obits

William “Marce” Rutland 

Flora Lee Harris 

William Kevin Pickett

Eric L. Collins Sr.

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will the Youth Violence Prevention Committee be effective?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar