Annie Lee Slaughter Published 9:27 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Mrs. Annie Lee Slaughter passed away on February 5, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 82. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Triumph Church (136 Honeysuckle Lane) with Pastor Mike Fields officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.